Indonesia's motorbike sales fell 1.7 pct y/y in September
October 13, 2017 / 7:54 AM / in 8 days

Indonesia's motorbike sales fell 1.7 pct y/y in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia
fell 1.7 percent in September from a year earlier, data from an
industry association showed on Friday.
    Sales were up 5.2 percent in August from a year-ago period.
    Sales stood at 546,607 motorbikes in September, down from
555,820 sold a year ago. It is also lower than the 554,923 bikes
sold in August.
    Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption.
    Sales in September were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, data showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI,
are as follows:         
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2017                           
 Sept       546,607       -1.5       -1.7
 Aug        554,923       +3.1       +5.2
 July       538,176      +41.8      +76.4
 June       379,467      -28.6      -26.9
 May        531,496      +37.0      +15.2
 April      388,045      -18.1      -18.8
 March      473,896       +4.4      -15.9
 Feb        453,763       -4.2      -13.5
 Jan        473,879       +8.2      +13.8
 2016                                    
 Dec        437,764      -23.3      -15.9
 Nov        570,923      -0.05       +6.6
 Oct        571,201       +2.8       -5.3
 Sept       555,820       +5.4       -7.8
 Aug        527,536       72.9      -15.2
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
