FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Indonesian panel picks Wimboh Santoso to head financial regulator
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 2 months ago

Indonesian panel picks Wimboh Santoso to head financial regulator

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 8 (Reuters) - The Indonesian parliament's finance commission on Thursday voted for Wimboh Santoso to head the financial regulator in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

The commission's choice needs to be endorsed by the wider parliament in a vote on a later date. If approved, Santoso would begin his five-year term in July.

Santoso, who has been president commissioner of state-controlled Bank Mandiri since 2015, was previously a career central banker.

His last position with Bank Indonesia was as the head of its New York branch before he moved to the International Monetary Fund to become the executive director of the Southeast Asia voting group. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Robert Birsel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.