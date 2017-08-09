Indonesia's June retail sales rise 6.3 pct y/y - survey

JAKARTA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s retail sales in June grew 6.3 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month but significantly slower than in June last year, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales in May rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier. The annual growth rate in June 2016 was 16.3 percent.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities forecast retail sales would contract 3 percent in July from a year earlier as demand fell after the Eid al-Fitr festivity.

Respondents expect price pressures to ease by September, but prices would probably go up by December, the survey found.

Indonesia’s economic growth in the second quarter was 5.01 percent, below market expectations, as private consumption remained sluggish. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)