Indonesia's retail sales grow 0.7 pct y/y in December

JAKARTA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indonesian retail sales grew 0.7 percent in December from a year earlier, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday, down from November’s figure.

Growth was held back by a contraction in sales of household utensils, information and communication equipment, motor vehicles spare parts and accessories, it said.

November retail sales grew at 2.5 percent year-on-year, supported by food, beverages and automotive fuels.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities projected that January retail sales would grow 1.4 percent from a year earlier.