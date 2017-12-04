Indonesia's Oct foreign tourist arrivals up 2.7 pct

JAKARTA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia received 938,250 foreign tourists in October, up 2.70 percent from the same month last year, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

It is the slowest growth since June 2016 and compares with a 12.70 percent annual increase in September.

The slowdown was caused by alert status raised for Mount Agung in Bali, the statistics bureau said. The alert was first raised in September.

In October, the total number of foreign visitors, including those passing through Indonesia’s borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was 1.16 million, up 11.33 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)