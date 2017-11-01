Indonesia's Sept foreign tourist arrivals rise 12.7 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia received 1.04 million foreign tourist arrivals in September, up 12.7 percent from the same month last year, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

That compares with a 24.77 percent annual increase in August.

In September, the total number of foreign visitors, including those passing through Indonesia’s borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was 1.21 million, up 20.47 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy and Ed Davies; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)