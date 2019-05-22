Indonesia police fire tear gas at protesters in Jakarta: Reuters witness

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian riot police fired tear gas at protesters in central Jakarta on Wednesday, as fresh clashes broke out on the streets of the capital following the announcement of official election results, a Reuters witness said.

Protesters hurled fireworks at officers and set blazes on one of the main streets near the election supervisory agency as they tried to breach barbed wire separating them from police. There were also clashes in another area of central Jakarta.

Jakarta has seen sporadic rioting in various parts of the city since Tuesday, when the General Election Commission (KPU) confirmed that President Joko Widodo had beaten his challenger, former general Prabowo Subianto, in the April 17 poll.