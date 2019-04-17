Indonesia presidential election unofficial results

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo was leading in the race to run the world’s third-largest democracy, based on around 90 percent of samples of votes counted by independent pollsters.

Private pollsters are tabulating a sample of votes known as “quick counts” after polling stations close. In previous elections, the counts from reputable companies have proved to be accurate.

Most quick counts showed Widodo leading by 8-11 percentage points.

The official results will be announced by the election commission on May 22.

A candidate needs a simple majority to win.