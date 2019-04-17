Indonesia president cites indications of election win, urges unity

Indonesian President Joko Widodo shows his ink-stained finger after casting his ballots during elections in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 17, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday that vote “quick counts” indicated he had regained the presidency, but called on his supporters to wait for the election commission to announce official results.

Widodo is set to win the popular vote and is leading challenger Prabowo Subianto by between 7.5 and 11.6 percentage points, according to unofficial “quick counts” of a sample of votes by six pollsters.

“Indications from exit polls and quick counts, we have seen all, but we must be patient and wait for the KPU’s (election commission’s) official tabulation,” he told a news conference, during which he said the elections had been “honest and fair”.

“Let’s all reunite as brothers and sisters, after the legislative and presidential election,” he said.