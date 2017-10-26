FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia fireworks factory blast death toll at 47 -police
October 26, 2017 / 10:47 AM / a day ago

Indonesia fireworks factory blast death toll at 47 -police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The number of deaths has risen to 47 from Thursday’s blast at a fireworks factory on the outskirts of Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta, with 46 injured, police spokesman Argo Yuwono told Metro Television.

“There are 47 bodies,” Yuwono said. “From the manifest we obtained there were 103 workers.”

Of this latter figure, 46 were injured in the explosion, he said, adding that they were being treated at three nearby hospitals. (Reporting by Jessica Damiana and Fergus Jensen; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

