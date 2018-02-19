Indonesia hands Freeport, Amman, quota for 2018 copper exports

JAKARTA, Feb 19 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia issued the local unit of copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc with a quota to export 1,247,866 wet metric tonnes (wmt) of copper concentrate up to Feb 15, 2019, a mining ministry official said on Monday.

* Medco Energi Internasional unit Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara was also issued with a quota to export 450,826 wmt of copper concentrate over same period, Minerals Director Bambang Susigit told Reuters by text message. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Sunil Nair)