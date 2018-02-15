Indonesia 'still evaluating' extension of Freeport copper exports -official

JAKARTA, Feb 15 (Reuters) -
* Indonesia is ‘still evaluating’ a proposed extension of copper concentrate exports by local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc , a mining ministry official said on Thursday.
* Freeport’s current export permit is due to expire on Feb. 16
* Any delay in approval unlikely to impact shipments from Freeport’s Grasberg mine, Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot told reporters on Thursday.
* Medco Energi unit Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara has not requested extension of copper concentrate exports, Gatot said. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; editing by Richard Pullin)