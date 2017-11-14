FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freeport closes access road at Indonesia's Grasberg mine after shooting
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
North Korea
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
Editor's Picks
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 14, 2017 / 3:40 AM / a day ago

Freeport closes access road at Indonesia's Grasberg mine after shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIMIKA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc has closed the main access road to the giant Grasberg copper mine after a shooting incident on Tuesday morning in the Papuan highlands where the mine is situated.

A patrol car was hit by gunfire while it was heading toward an area where Freeport workers live near Tembagapura, according to a company official with knowledge of the matter. The town is located in the eastern Indonesia province of Papua.

One worker was injured in the incident but is in a stable condition.

Writing by Fergus Jensen in JAKARTA; Reporting by Sam Wanda in TIMIKA; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.