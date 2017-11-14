Freeport closes access road at Indonesia's Grasberg mine after shooting

TIMIKA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc has closed the main access road to the giant Grasberg copper mine after a shooting incident on Tuesday morning in the Papuan highlands where the mine is situated.

A patrol car was hit by gunfire while it was heading toward an area where Freeport workers live near Tembagapura, according to a company official with knowledge of the matter. The town is located in the eastern Indonesia province of Papua.

One worker was injured in the incident but is in a stable condition.