FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia to open over billion dollar tender for Borneo gas pipelines
Sections
Featured
EU calls on Myanmar to free Reuters journalists
Myanmar
EU calls on Myanmar to free Reuters journalists
Pakistani journalist critical of military escapes kidnap attempt
South Asia
Pakistani journalist critical of military escapes kidnap attempt
How courts help companies keep sexual misconduct under cover
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How courts help companies keep sexual misconduct under cover
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
January 9, 2018 / 8:02 AM / 2 days ago

Indonesia to open over billion dollar tender for Borneo gas pipelines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia will open a tender in 2018 for the development of three pipelines to transport and distribute gas from the Natuna area to the island of Borneo, the chairman of the country’s downstream oil and gas regulator (BPH Migas) said on Tuesday.

Natuna, between the Malay peninsula and Borneo, is home to several gas-producing fields.

The tender will be for a Natuna to West Kalimantan pipeline worth an estimated $550 million, a West Kalimantan to Central Kalimantan pipeline worth around $516 million, and a Central Kalimantan to South Kalimantan pipeline worth about $97 million.

The proposed pipelines would be for transmission and distribution, said regulator chairman Muhammad Fanshurullah Asa, noting that they would supply gas to power stations in West Kalimantan and the Ketapang industrial area. He did not give further details on the proposal. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.