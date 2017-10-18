CORRECTED-Indonesia's PGN forecasts natural gas sales to rebound in 2018 - director

(Corrects last paragraph to specify retail gas demand, which excludes power generation)

JAKARTA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state-owned gas company, Perusahaan Gas Negara (PGN), the country’s biggest gas utility, expects a slight increase in gas sales in 2018 after years of stagnant demand growth in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

“Consumption maybe for the past five to ten years has been at a constant volume. There has been no significant growth in the domestic (gas market),” the utility’s commerce director, Danny Praditya, said on Wednesday.

This year PGN expects to gas sales of between 700 billion to 750 billion British thermal units (Btu) of gas per day, down by as much as 13 percent from the 803 billion Btu per day it sold in 2016, Praditya told Reuters in an interview.

Next year, however, PGN expects to see gas sales growing by up to 3 percent as a result of gains from the power, metal processing, petrochemicals and paper industries, he said, without providing specific demand figures.

PGN supplies about 75 percent of Indonesia’s retail demand for natural gas through its distribution network. The largest portion of the utility’s gas goes toward electricity generation.