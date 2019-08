A man takes pictures inside the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Files

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia Stock Exchange estimates more than 57 companies will launch initial public offerings (IPO) this year, director I Gede Nyoman Yetna told reporters on Monday.

Thirty-two companies have been listed since the start of the year to early this month, he said, and 18 more are already preparing to be listed.