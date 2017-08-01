Indonesian govt recommends nickel ore export permits for 2 mln T

JAKARTA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy and mining ministry has recommended that two companies be issued nickel export permits for a combined 2 million tonnes, an official said on Tuesday.

The ministry recommended 1.5 million tonnes of nickel exports for PT Trimegah Bangun Persada and half of a million tonnes for PT Gane Permai Sentosa, ministry official Bambang Susigit, told Reuters.

The Trade Ministry typically issues the exports permit based on the recommendation from the mining ministry. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Tom Hogue)