Indonesia palm oil exports likely edged down in Sept -Reuters survey
October 19, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 2 days ago

Indonesia palm oil exports likely edged down in Sept -Reuters survey

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fransiska Nangoy
    JAKARTA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indonesian exports of crude palm
oil likely inched down in September from the month before, while
output in the world's top producer of the commodity increased, a
Reuters survey showed.
    The drop in shipments came after key buyer India in
mid-August doubled import duty on the vegetable oil to 15
percent.
    "Exports were down marginally because of the increase in
India's import tax," said Sahat Sinaga, executive director of
Indonesia's Vegetable Oil Association (GIMNI).    
    Shipments of crude palm oil (CPO), used to churn out
products ranging from chocolate to soap, likely eased to 2.69
million tonnes in September from 2.71 million tonnes in August,
according to the median estimate in a survey of two industry
associations and a state palm research firm. 
    Production was expected to have increased to 3.63 million
tonnes from 3.59 million tonnes a month earlier, the survey
showed.
    Meanwhile, local consumption in the Southeast Asian nation
likely climbed to 915,000 tonnes in September from 890,000
tonnes in August, according to the survey median. 
    Domestic stockpiles likely dropped to 2.4 million tonnes
from 2.6 million the previous month.
    Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) data showed the
country exported 2.98 million tonnes of palm oil and palm kernel
oil in August. GAPKI data for September is not yet available.
 
    The September survey comprised responses from the Indonesia
Palm Oil Board, the Indonesian Oil Palm Research Institute and
GIMNI.
    Below is a table of the median responses to the Reuters CPO
survey and GAPKI palm and palm kernel oil export data going back
to 2015 (in million tonnes). 
    
   Month    Output   Exports  Inventories  GAPKI palm &
                                            kernel oils
                                              export
 September    3.630    2.685        2.400             --
 August       3.587    2.714        2.600           2.98
 July         3.530    2.400        2.422           2.40
 June         3.200    2.200        1.300           2.13
 May          3.375    2.375        1.094           2.62
 April        2.904    2.162        1.306           2.57
 March        3.078    2.093        2.300           2.47
 February     2.800    2.406        2.000           2.53
 January      2.949    2.214        1.475           2.72
 2016                                      
 December     3.218    2.382        1.886           2.68
 November     3.310    2.221        1.786           2.84
 October      3.064    2.225        1.945           2.41
 September    2.900    2.000        1.738           1.73
 August       2.833    1.740        1.700           2.07
 July         2.802    1.875        1.875           1.60
 June         2.464    1.798        1.712           1.78
 May          2.188    1.919        2.100           1.76
 April        2.132    1.928        2.250           2.09
 March        2.150    1.895        2.592           1.74
 February     2.300    2.010        3.633           2.29
 January      2.440    2.005        2.025           2.10
 2015                                                   
 December     2.457    2.675        2.425           2.51
 November     2.800    2.093        2.950           2.39
 October      3.010    2.213        3.025           2.61
 September    3.100    2.235        3.050           2.34
 August       3.198    1.885        3.392           2.10
 July         2.856    1.920        3.200           2.09
 June         2.800    2.400        3.046           2.27
 May          2.774    2.150        2.540           2.22
 April        2.662    2.046        2.602           2.25
 March        2.397    1.800        2.667           2.03
 February     2.049    1.750        2.425           1.79
 January      2.056    1.658        2.413           1.81
    

 (Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
