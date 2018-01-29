Indonesia to keep zero export tax for palm oil, cocoa in Feb

JAKARTA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Trade Ministry said on Monday it would keep the export tax for crude palm oil (CPO) and cocoa at zero in February, unchanged from this month, as reference prices were seen remaining below certain thresholds.

It would be the tenth month of no export tax for Indonesian CPO and second month for cocoa.

The government imposes an export tax on cocoa when its reference price is above $2,000 per tonne and on CPO when its reference price is above $750 per tonne. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)