ADVISORY: Story on Indonesian court order over Papua internet curbs is withdrawn

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The story headlined “Indonesia court orders president to apologize for Papua internet curbs” has been withdrawn. There was no order for such an apology in the court ruling. A new version of the story will follow shortly.