World News
June 3, 2020 / 9:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

ADVISORY: Story on Indonesian court order over Papua internet curbs is withdrawn

FILE PHOTO: Indonesia's President Joko Widodo attends an ASEAN leaders summit with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in Bangkok, Thailand November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The story headlined “Indonesia court orders president to apologize for Papua internet curbs” has been withdrawn. There was no order for such an apology in the court ruling. A new version of the story will follow shortly.

