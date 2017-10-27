TABLE-Indonesia's biodiesel quota winners for Nov 2017-Apr 2018

JAKARTA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's energy and mineral resources ministry has allocated about 1.41 million kilolitres quota of biodiesel for the period of November 2017 to April 2018. The following are the companies that have won quotas to supply biodiesel to state energy company Pertamina for the period: Company Volume (kilolitres) Cemerlang Energi Perkasa 83,441 Wilmar Bioenergi Indonesia 192,000 Pelita Agung Agrindustri 27,814 Ciliandra Perkasa 34,767 Musim Mas 160,300 Darmex Biofuels 34,767 Energi Baharu Lestari 13,907 Wilmar Nabati Indonesia 192,460 Bayas Biofuels 104,301 LDC Indonesia 57,589 Sinar Mas Agro Resources & 46,998 Technoly Tunas Baru Lampung 47,794 Multi Nabati Sulawesi 57,574 Permata Hijau Palm Oleo 50,482 Intibenua Perkasatama 53,541 Batara Elok Semesta Terpadu 34,767 Dabi Biofuels 50,064 Sinarmas Bio Energy 54,648 Kutai Refinery Nusantara 50,060 Sukajadi Sawit Mekar 36,505 TOTAL 1,383,778 Following are the names of the companies that have won quotas to supply biodiesel to PT AKR Corporindo for the period: Company Volume (kilolitres) Musim Mas (North Sumatra) 3,800 Wilmar Bioenergi Indonesia 2,000 Wilmar Nabati Indonesia 9,050 Sinar Mas Agro Resources & 6,300 Technoly Tunas Baru Lampung 880 LDC Indonesia 820 Sinarmas Bio Energy 450 Kutai Refinery Nusantara 700 TOTAL 24,000 (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)