Indonesia Gojek CEO Makarim says he will join Widodo's cabinet

Nadiem Makarim, founder of the Indonesian ride-hailing and online payment firm Go-Jek listens during an interview with Reuters at the Go-Jek offices in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Gojek CEO and founder Nadiem Makarim said on Monday he had resigned from the ride-hailing and payments company to join the cabinet of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

“I have received a big honour to be able to join the cabinet,” Makarim told reporters at the presidential palace.

Makarim said his specific role would be announced by the president later in the week.

Indonesia media have linked Makarim to a possible post in a new Digital Economy ministry or in education.

Gojek did not immediately respond to requests for comment on who his successor would be.