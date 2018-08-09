FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 6:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia's president to register candidacy for 2019 election: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo will formally register as a candidate in a 2019 presidential election on Friday, according to the news website BeritaSatu.com.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivers a speech at Foreign Ministry office in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 12, 2018. Antara Foto/Wahyu Putro/ via REUTERS/Files

“Tomorrow morning ... I and my vice president candidate will register to the election commission,” Widodo was quoted as saying. He did not name his running mate.

Indonesia, the world’s third largest democracy and biggest Muslim majority country, goes to the polls in April. Candidates for president and vice president have until Friday to register their nominations.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Robert Birsel

