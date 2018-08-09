FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 11:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Death toll rises to 259 from Sunday's quake in Indonesia's Lombok island

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The number of confirmed deaths from a strong earthquake that hit the Indonesian island of Lombok on Sunday has risen to 259 and would rise as more victims are found in the rubble, the disaster mitigation agency said.

An aerial view of the collapsed Jamiul Jamaah mosque where rescue workers and soldiers search for earthquake victims in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 8, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/ via REUTERS

“The 259 number of deaths are those who have been verified. This number will continue increasing as rescue teams continue to find victims under collapsed buildings,” the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

The death toll was 131 a day earlier.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Robert Birsel

