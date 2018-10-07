Indonesia to stop searching for quake victims on Thursday: agency

PALU, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesian rescue workers will stop searching for the bodies of victims of an earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi on Thursday, the national disaster mitigation agency said on Sunday.

A policeman holding a rifle guards at the ruins of a warehouse after it was hit by a tsunami last week in Palu, Sulawesi island, Indonesia October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The official death toll from the Sept. 28 disaster rose to 1,763. Bodies are still being recovered from the ruins of buildings in the small city of Palu and from neighbourhoods hit by liquefaction, a phenomenon that turns the ground into a roiling quagmire, in the south of city.