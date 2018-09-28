FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 7:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Moderate quake strikes Indonesia's Sulawesi, but no tsunami threat

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - An earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the meteorology and geophysics agency BMKG said.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at a moderate 6.1 and a relatively shallow 18 km.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is regularly hit by earthquakes. In 2004, the Indian Ocean tsunami killed 226,000 people in 13 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; editing by Nick Macfie

