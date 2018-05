CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Wednesday in Sumatra, Indonesia that killed one policeman and wounded two, the group’s Amaq news agency said.

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A general view of the scene following an attack at the entrance of a police station in Pekanbaru, Indonesia May 16, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/ Rony Muharrman/ via REUTERS

It offered no evidence in support of the claim.

Indonesian police shot dead four of the assailants after they used samurai swords to attack the officers, a police spokesman said.