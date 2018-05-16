Indonesia police shoot dead three men after attack on Riau HQ: media

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian police shot dead three men on Wednesday after one attacked them with a samurai sword, wounding two officers, at Riau police headquarters in Pekanbaru, Sumatra, an internal police report said.

One of the dead men had a suspected bomb strapped to his body, the report said. Another man was arrested and four others were suspected to have fled the scene, it said.

The report said that the men had driven their car into the police yard before getting out to stage the attack.

State news agency Antara said two journalists who had been at the police headquarters were also hurt in the attack.

TV footage showed one man lying on the ground with a long sword next to his body.