Second floor of Indonesia Stock Exchange collapses, around a dozen people injured
January 15, 2018 / 6:22 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

Second floor of Indonesia Stock Exchange collapses, around a dozen people injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The second floor of the Indonesia Stock Exchange building collapsed on Monday, said an exchange employee, injuring around a dozen people who were carried on stretchers from the building.

Ambulances are seen following reports of a collapsed structure inside the Indonesian Stock Exchange building in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

“The second floor of the building has collapsed,” said Vindy, a personal assistant to the exchange’s President Director Tito Sulistio, who was in the building at the time.

Around a dozen injured people were seen being carried from the building on stretchers, a Reuters witness said and police were cordoning off the two-tower, multi-storey building.

Reporting by Cindy Silviana; EDiting by Michael Perry

