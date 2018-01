JAKARTA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Stock Exchange reopened for the afternoon session on Monday after about a dozen people were injured in a floor collapse. All staff were safe, it said.

“A hundred percent of bourse members are connected and safe. Bourse system is not affected,” exchange chief Tito Sulistio told reporters outside the building in central Jakarta. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Nick Macfie)