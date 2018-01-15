FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Around a dozen people injured at Indonesia Stock Exchange after reports of collapsed structure
January 15, 2018 / 5:46 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Around a dozen people injured at Indonesia Stock Exchange after reports of collapsed structure

Darren Whiteside, Yuddy Cahya

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Around a dozen injured people were carried on stretchers out of the Indonesia Stock Exchange on Monday, eye witnesses said, after reports of a collapsed structure inside the building.

Dozens of police officials were cordoning off the two-tower, multi-storey complex as many people ran away and others were seen sitting on steps outside the lobby.

Director of the stock exchange Alpino Kianjaya declined to comment on the incident. Markets are currently in midday break and are scheduled to reopen at 1.30pm local time.

Images circulating on social media showed a mangled metal structure that had collapsed around a Starbucks cafe near the entrance to the lobby.

Jakarta police said they were seeking more information on the incident.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Michael Perry

