Hutchison 3, Indosat set to win Indonesia's spectrum auction
October 30, 2017 / 10:20 AM / in 18 hours

Hutchison 3, Indosat set to win Indonesia's spectrum auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Telecommunication operators PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia and PT Indosat are set to win a block each in the government’s 2.1GHz spectrum auction, Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Informatics said on Monday.

Hutchison, a unit of Hutchison Asia Telecom Group, and Indosat, a unit of Qatar’s Ooredoo QSC each bid 423.08 billion rupiah ($31.15 million) for blocks of the spectrum.

Other bidders are given time to submit their objections before the ministry officially announces Hutchison and Indosat winners.

A unit of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia earlier this month won the auction for a block in 2.3GHz spectrum.

New spectrum availability could prompt additional expansion in the country’s telecommunication sector, analysts said. ($1 = 13,580 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

