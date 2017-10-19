FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2017 / 5:31 AM / 3 days ago

Indonesia to raise tobacco excise by 10.04 pct on average in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia will raise excise rates on tobacco products next year by an average of 10.04 percent, a slightly smaller increase compared with this year, coordinating minister of economics Darmin Nasution said on Thursday.

This year, the government has taxed all kinds of tobacco products in a range that started as low as 22 rupiah per single cigarette for the traditional “rokok klembak”, to as high as 110,000 per stick for cigars.

Those taxes represented a 10.5 percent average increase from 2016.

The government aims to raise 155.4 trillion rupiah of revenue from excise taxes in 2018, most of it coming from tobacco products. A small chunk is predicted to come from a newly imposed excise tax on plastic bags. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Robert Birsel)

