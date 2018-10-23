FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 6:30 AM

Talks on China-led regional trade deal "80-85 percent" complete - Indonesia

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian’s trade minister said on Tuesday negotiations on a China-led regional trade deal were “80-85 percent” complete and a deal could be signed in early 2019.

The latest round of talks on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), held in Singapore on Oct. 13, saw trade ministers “express a strong will to conclude” an agreement, Indonesia trade minister Enggartiasto Lukita told reporters in Jakarta.

“The remaining issues are about taxes,” he said.

Negotiations on the RCEP began in 2012 with the aim of creating a free trade area of several billion people.

The ten-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is participating in the talks along with Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fanny Potkin; editing by Darren Schuettler

