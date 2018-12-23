Top News
December 23, 2018 / 7:07 AM / in an hour

Indonesia says 168 people killed in tsunami - media

1 Min Read

A local walks near her damaged house hit by tsunami at Tanjung Lesung district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 23, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A tsunami killed at least 168 people and injured 745 on the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra, a spokesperson for the disaster mitigation agency told media on Sunday.

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Nick Macfie

