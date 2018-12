An aerial view of an affected area after a tsunami hit the coast of Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/HO-Susi Air/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The tsunami in Indonesia killed at least 373 people and injured more than 1,400 on the islands of Java and Sumatra, an official said on Monday.

“1,459 people are injured, while 128 remain missing,” Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency, said in a statement.