Bali airport's closure due to volcano has affected 445 flights - operator

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The closure of I Gusti Ngurah Rai airport on the Indonesian island of Bali due to a volcanic eruption has affected 445 flights, including 196 international routes, its operator said on Monday.

A view of Mount Agung volcano erupting from Culik village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

PT Angkasa Pura, the operator, has prepared five alternative airports for airlines to divert their inbound flights, including ones in neighboring provinces, it said in a statement.

Bali airport’s official website showed flights operated by Singapore Airlines, Sriwijaya, Garuda Indonesia, Tiger Air, Malaysian Airlines and Jetstar had been cancelled.