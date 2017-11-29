FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia shuts Bali's airport for third day due to volcanic ash
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
North Korea
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Rohingya Crisis
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Editor's Picks
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 29, 2017 / 1:46 AM / 2 days ago

Indonesia shuts Bali's airport for third day due to volcanic ash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMED, Indonesia, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia shut its airport on Bali for a third consecutive day on Wednesday due to a volcanic ash cloud, as the rumbling Mount Agung volcano continued to paralyse flights on the holiday island and cause a mass evacuation around the mountain.

A large plume of white and grey ash and smoke was visible above Agung after rain lashed the island by night and partially obscured the fiery glow at its peak seen in previous days.

Authorities have been continually assessing the risk the ash poses to flying after winds sent the cloud southwest across the island.

Bali’s airport, Indonesia’s second-biggest, will be shut at least until 7 a.m. on Thursday (2300 GMT), the transport ministry said.

As many as 443 flights, both domestic and international, have been affected by the closure of the airport, about 60 km (37 miles) from Mount Agung.

Agung towers over eastern Bali to a height of just over 3,000 meters (9,800 feet). Its last major eruption in 1963 killed more than 1,000 people and razed several villages.

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor and Cindy Silviana in JAKARTA; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.