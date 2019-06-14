Money News
June 14, 2019 / 12:54 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Rolls-Royce confirms interest from Spain's Indra for ITP Aero

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc on Friday confirmed it received a preliminary and conditional indication of interest from Spain’s Indra Sistemas SA for a majority stake in the British engine maker’s Spanish business ITP Aero.

Rolls-Royce bought a 53.1% stake in Industria de Turbo Propulsores SA (ITP Aero) it did not already own from privately owned SENER Grupo de Ingeniería SA for 720 million euros ($811.01 million) in 2017.

($1 = 0.8878 euros)

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below