FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Deals
April 25, 2018 / 3:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bharti Airtel approves Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd on Wednesday approved the merger of Indus Towers Ltd with Bharti Infratel Ltd.

Telecommunication towers are pictured through hanging flower pots at a residential building in Kolkata December 11, 2012. Bharti Infratel Ltd, the telecommunications tower arm of top Indian mobile carrier Bharti Airtel, said it will allot shares worth $120 million to cornerstone investors as part of its up to $832 million initial public offering. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS)

The merger ratio involves 1,565 shares of Bharti Infratel for every 1 share of Indus Towers share, the company said in a statement.

(Read here)

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.