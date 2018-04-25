Bharti Airtel approves Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers merger

(Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd on Wednesday approved the merger of Indus Towers Ltd with Bharti Infratel Ltd.

Telecommunication towers are pictured through hanging flower pots at a residential building in Kolkata December 11, 2012. Bharti Infratel Ltd, the telecommunications tower arm of top Indian mobile carrier Bharti Airtel, said it will allot shares worth $120 million to cornerstone investors as part of its up to $832 million initial public offering. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS)

The merger ratio involves 1,565 shares of Bharti Infratel for every 1 share of Indus Towers share, the company said in a statement.

