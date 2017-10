NEW DELHI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - India’s IndusInd Bank Ltd said on Saturday it has approved a deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd.

Under the deal, IndusInd will exchange 639 of its shares for every 1,000 shares in Bharat Financial, the bank said in a stock exchange filing after a board meeting.

IndusInd announced it had entered exclusive talks with Bharat Financial in September. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Richard Borsuk)