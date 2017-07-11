FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IndusInd Bank first-quarter profit rises 27 percent; interest income up
July 11, 2017 / 7:43 AM / a month ago

IndusInd Bank first-quarter profit rises 27 percent; interest income up

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016.Mukesh Gupta/File Photo

REUTERS - IndusInd Bank Ltd (INBK.NS) posted a nearly 27 percent increase in quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest income.

Net profit was 8.37 billion rupees ($129.73 million) in its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, compared with 6.61 billion rupees a year earlier, the sixth-largest Indian private sector lender by assets said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2tIuWsY)

Interest earned by the company rose about 22 percent to 41.36 billion rupees in the quarter.

($1 = 64.5175 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Biju Dwarakanath

