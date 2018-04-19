IndusInd Bank Q4 profit jumps 27 percent

(Reuters) - IndusInd Bank Ltd posted a nearly 27 percent surge in its fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, driven by higher interest income.

Net profit climbed to 9.53 billion rupees ($144.9 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 7.52 billion rupees a year ago, IndusInd Bank, the country’s sixth-largest private lender by assets, said.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.17 percent at end-March, compared with 1.16 percent in the previous quarter and 0.93 percent a year earlier.

Interest earned by the bank jumped about 21 percent in the quarter to 46.50 billion rupees.

($1 = 65.7525 rupees)