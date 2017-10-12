IndusInd Bank second-quarter profit rises 25 percent

FILE PHOTO - Commuters walk past a bank sign along a road in New Delhi, India, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

REUTERS - IndusInd Bank Ltd (INBK.NS) posted a 25 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit, helped by higher interest income.

Net profit rose to 8.80 billion rupees ($12.3 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, the sixth largest Indian private sector lender by assets said on Thursday. bit.ly/2gdxwoz

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.08 percent in the September quarter, compared with 1.09 percent in the June quarter and 0.90 percent a year earlier.

Interest earned by the bank rose about 21 percent in the quarter to 42.08 billion rupees.

($1 = 65.1000 Indian rupees)