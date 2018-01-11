IndusInd Bank third-quarter net profit jumps 25 percent

REUTERS - IndusInd Bank Ltd said on Thursday third-quarter net profit rose nearly 25 percent, helped by higher interest income.

Commuters walk past a bank sign along a road in New Delhi, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Net profit climbed to 9.36 billion rupees ($146.87 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 7.51 billion rupees a year ago, the country's sixth-largest private sector lender by assets said. bit.ly/2mqTC6W

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.16 percent at end-December, compared with 1.08 percent in the previous quarter and 0.94 percent a year ago.

Interest earned by the bank jumped about 16 percent in the quarter to 42.87 billion rupees.

($1 = 63.7300 Indian rupees)