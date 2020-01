An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India’s No. 2 IT services exporter, said on Friday that its audit committee found no evidence of financial impropriety or executive misconduct.

A letter, claimed to have been written by some employees of the company in October, said Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh asked them and others to bypass approvals for large deals fearing a negative impact on shares from reduced profit.