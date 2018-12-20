Infosys appoints Nilanjan Roy as CFO

The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Indian software services exporter Infosys Ltd named Nilanjan Roy as its chief financial officer, the company said here on Thursday.

Nilanjan Roy, who was the global chief financial officer with telecom company Bharti Airtel Ltd, will join the Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys on March 1, 2019.

Roy will take over charge from Jayesh Sanghrajka, who was appointed as interim finance head in November, after the departure of M D Ranganath.

Sanghrajka will resume his role as Deputy CFO from March 1, 2019.