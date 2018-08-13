Infosys to build software development centre in West Bengal

(Reuters) - Indian information technology company Infosys Ltd said on Monday it would open a software development centre in the West Bengal, with an investment of about 1 billion rupees ($14.28 million).

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Infosys is pictured inside the company's headquarters in Bengaluru, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

The first phase of construction on the 525,000-square feet facility will be able to accommodate 1,000 employees, the country’s second-biggest software services exporter said.

The first phase is expected to be completed within 15 months from the date of obtaining regulatory clearances, the company said.

($1 = 70.0150 Indian rupees)