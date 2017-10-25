RPT-CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Infosys new-old saviour fails to make a splash

(Corrects to clarify in third paragraph that disputed decisions were made under former chief Sikka’s tenure, not by founder Murthy. Reapeats for wider distribution. The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Una Galani

MUMBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Infosys is still waiting for its second coming. Nandan Nilekani, a founder and returning Chairman of the $33 billion Indian IT services group, presided over his first earnings statement on Tuesday, throwing away lofty goals set by his predecessors and slashing revenue growth guidance. But of the three things that matter most – a new strategy, the search for a chief executive, and a revamp of the board – there is no sign.

Nilekani has at least implicitly replaced an unrealistic target of $20 billion in revenue by 2020 with something more modest. That number, the brainchild of Chief Executive Vishal Sikka, who led a boardroom exodus in August, was around twice consensus analyst estimates for this full year. Infosys now expects revenue growth of 5.5 to 6.5 percent in constant currency terms for the full year, cutting 200 basis points off the top end of earlier guidance and putting the company way out of reach of Sikka’s goals.

Elsewhere, continuity prevails. Sikka stepped down amid an intense public spat with fellow founder Narayana Murthy over pay and dealmaking decisions made during the former’s tenure. Nilekani is standing by the outcome of investigations that found no wrongdoing, thus subtly aligning himself with Sikka. But Nilekani is also still pandering to Murthy, pledging to “build a trusting relationship” between the company and a man who directly owns less than 1 percent. And there’s no sign of either a reversal of strategy, or replacement of the board members who left in Sikka’s wake.

It is less than two months since Nilekani took up his role. The real test of his powers will be to attract a strong chief executive to the post, so he can effectively stand back. But this is the man who rolled out a biometric identity database to cover over 1 billion Indians. It’s disappointing that he isn’t yet telegraphing a similarly grand gesture at Infosys.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Infosys on Oct. 24 revised its full-year revenue growth guidance to between 5.5 and 6.5 percent in constant currency terms, from an earlier range of 6.5 to 8.5 percent.

- The IT services provider reported a 3.3 percent rise in earnings to 37.3 billion rupees ($573 million) for the three months to the end of September, compared to the 35.2 billion rupees consensus forecast according to Eikon. It is the first results announcement since founder Nandan Nilekani returned as non-executive chairman.

- Nilekani returned in August after former Chief Executive Vishal Sikka quit amid tensions with another founder, Narayana Murthy, over issues ranging from deal making to pay. The then Chairman R. Seshasayee and a number of board members resigned around the same time.

- Infosys shares have fallen around 9 percent since the last close before Sikka quit on Aug. 18, while shares of rivals Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro have risen over the same period.

