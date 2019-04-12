Infosys fourth-quarter profit up over 10 percent

(Reuters) - Infosys Ltd, India’s second biggest software services exporter, reported a 10.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong growth in its key financial services segment and large deal wins during the quarter.
Net profit here for the January-March quarter came in at 40.74 billion Indian rupees ($588.62 million) compared to the 36.90 billion rupees it reported last year.
That came above street estimates of 39.56 billion rupees, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
The IT bellwether reported a 19.1 percent increase in revenue from operations during the quarter.
